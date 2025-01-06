Tyler James
Notre Dame's coaching staff is fully invested in preparing for Thursday's College Football Playoff semifinal in the Orange Bowl, but the recruiting calendar keeps churning. The Irish have come up with a plan to make sure they're still active on the recruiting front. Rather than coaches hitting the recruiting trail, the Irish are sending off-field staff members for outreach with travel.
The FBS recruiting calendar entered a contact period, which runs today through Feb. 1 with the exception of Jan. 12-15. This is the first time that staff members can make in-person, off-campus recruiting contact with high school juniors in the 2026 class. So it's an important time for Notre Dame to have a presence on the road.
Notre Dame received waivers from the NCAA to make sure the following staff members are recognized as authorized athletics department staff members while Notre Dame's coaching staff remains busy with the current team.
Inside ND Sports has learned, through sources, that these Notre Dame staff members are expected in the following locations this week.
