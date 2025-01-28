Because of Notre Dame’s College Football Playoff run to the National Championship Game, the Irish coaching staff hasn’t been able to fully take advantage of the current recruiting contact period, which began Jan. 6, moved to a quiet period for Jan. 12 and a dead period for Jan. 13-15, and has resumed through Feb. 1.Notre Dame did have recruiting and support staffers out on the road earlier this month, but this week will be the only time during this period that the coaching staff will get to visit with recruits off campus. Coaches can make in-person, off-campus recruiting contact with high school juniors in the 2026 class for the first time during this contact period.This time is extra important for head coach Marcus Freeman, because head coaches aren’t allowed to take part in the spring contact period that runs from April 15-May 24.Inside ND Sports has learned, through sources, where Notre Dame’s coaching staff is expected to be Tuesday. This list may not be comprehensive, but it will be updated on The Insider Lounge as visits are reported.Freeman is expected to be recruiting in Texas on Tuesday. He’ll make a visit to Aledo High to see 2026 wide receiver target Kaydon Finley, who visited Notre Dame this past weekend. He’ll head to Forney High for 2026 running back target Javian Osborne. Freeman will also visit Red Oak High for 2026 wide receiver target Brayden Robinson, who visited Notre Dame on Saturday as well. Lastly, Freeman will make in in-home visit with 2026 linebacker target Tai'Yion King of Port Arthur Memorial.