Welcome to the New Rivals Community
Wanting to join the rest of our members? Feel free to sign up today.Help and tutorials · Login
Sign Up
-
-
Rockne's Roundtable
Serious discussion of Notre Dame sports
- Discussions:
- 52,903
Latest: PFF 2019 NFL Mock Draft Has Tillery In First Round stonewall13, Sep 25, 2018 at 1:28 AM
- Messages:
- 1,038,872
-
-
-
Under the Dome
Open 24/7 for all your Notre Dame needs
- Discussions:
- 10,353
Latest: Thoughts on Brandon Wimbush converting to Arnaz Battle/Carlyle Holiday role? tbonesays, Sep 25, 2018 at 1:27 AM
- Messages:
- 188,723
-
Off Topic - The Ken Rockne Lounge
If it's not ND sports you can talk about it here.
- Discussions:
- 819
Latest: Interesting article on Universal Basic Income SBIrish25, Sep 20, 2018 at 6:13 PM
- Messages:
- 25,172
-
Irish Ticket Exchange
Please post all ticket offers or trades here. This is a board open only to premium subscribers of Irish Illustrated.
- Discussions:
- 903
Latest: Selling 4 for Stanford - Below Face tigerguy_, Sep 24, 2018 at 8:55 PM
- Messages:
- 1,723
-
Irish Smack Board
Got a gripe, just have to vent? This is the place to talk trash and speak smack.
- Discussions:
- 536
Latest: NOLES....on Taggart U2fan, Sep 17, 2018
- Messages:
- 10,819
-
-
-
College Football
College Football Soundoff - The online meeting place for college football fans
-
College Basketball
College Basketball Board
-
Football Recruiting
The Main Board
-
Basketball Recruiting
Basketball Recruiting Board
-
College Baseball Clubhouse
Rivals.com College Baseball Forum
-
High School Sports Central
Rivals.com High School Sports Forum
-