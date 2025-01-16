Tyler James
Dec 31, 2021
- 19,660
- 30,820
- 113
Notre Dame's coaching staff still has a national championship game to prepare for, so the Irish are once again sending out off-field staff members for recruiting travels this week.
The FBS recruiting calendar resumed a contact period after a four-day break that runs through Feb. 1. Staff members can make in-person, off-campus recruiting contact with high school juniors in the 2026 class.
Notre Dame received waivers from the NCAA to make sure the following staff members are recognized as authorized athletics department staff members while Notre Dame's coaching staff remains busy with the current team.
Inside ND Sports has learned, through sources, that these Notre Dame staff members are expected in the following locations this week. This list may not be comprehensive, but it will be updated on The Insider Lounge as visits are reported.
General manager Chad Bowden and assistant to the general manager Carter Auman are expected to be in Texas on Thursday and Florida and Pennsylvania on Friday.
Thursday's stops should include Bastrop High for 2026 DT target Tiki Hola, Port Arthur Memorial for 2026 LB target Tai'Yion King, Ridge Point for 2026 S target Jermaine Santana-Diaz and St. John's for 2027 DE prospect Malachi Booker.
Friday's Florida stops should include First Baptist Academy for 2026 TE prospect Jayden Petit, Cardinal Mooney for 2026 DT target Elijah Golden, IMG Academy for most notably 2026 S target Zech Fort and 2026 CB target Ksani Jiles and Lake Mary for 2026 QB commit Noah Grubbs. 2026 OL prospect Da'Ron Parks is another interesting name at Cardinal Mooney.
Friday's trip to Pennsylvania should be to see 2026 DB target Joey O'Brien at at La Salle.
