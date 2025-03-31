Tyler James
All Star
Staff
-
- Dec 31, 2021
-
- 21,513
-
- 32,900
-
- 113
Notre Dame’s starting to pick up momentum on the recruiting trail with a pair of four-star defensive line targets in the 2026 class — DE Rodney Dunham and DT Tiki Hola — last week setting commitment dates for the future.
The Irish had plenty of activity on campus as well with groups of visitors around last week’s spring practices. Inside ND Sports has intel on where the Irish stand with some of its top visitors last week.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
The Irish had plenty of activity on campus as well with groups of visitors around last week’s spring practices. Inside ND Sports has intel on where the Irish stand with some of its top visitors last week.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.