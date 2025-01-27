Because of Notre Dame’s College Football Playoff run to the National Championship Game, the Irish coaching staff hasn’t been able to take advantage of the current recruiting contact period, which began Jan. 6, moved to a quiet period for Jan. 12 and a dead period for Jan. 13-15, and has resumed through Feb. 1.Notre Dame did have recruiting and support staffers out on the road earlier this month, but Monday will be the first time for the coaching staff to visit with recruits off campus. Coaches can make in-person, off-campus recruiting contact with high school juniors in the 2026 class for the first time.This time is extra important for head coach Marcus Freeman, because head coaches aren’t allowed to take part in the spring contact period that runs from April 15-May 24.Inside ND Sports has learned, through sources, where Notre Dame’s coaching staff is expected to be Monday. This list may not be comprehensive, but it will be updated on The Insider Lounge as visits are reported.Freeman and Auman are expected to make trips to Nevada and California on Monday.The headliner in Nevada will be 2026 safety target Jett Washington at Las Vegas Bishop Gorman. When they head to California, they’ll check in with 2026 linebacker target Talanoa Ili at Orange Lutheran before making an in-home visit with 2026 defensive end target Simote Katoanga of San Juan Capistrano’s JSerra Catholic.