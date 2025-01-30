Because of Notre Dame’s College Football Playoff run to the National Championship Game, the Irish coaching staff hasn’t been able to fully take advantage of the current recruiting contact period, which began Jan. 6, moved to a quiet period for Jan. 12 and a dead period for Jan. 13-15, and has resumed through Feb. 1.Notre Dame did have recruiting and support staffers out on the road earlier this month, but this week will be the only time during this period that the coaching staff will get to visit with recruits off campus. Coaches can make in-person, off-campus recruiting contact with high school juniors in the 2026 class for the first time during this contact period.This time is extra important for head coach Marcus Freeman, because head coaches aren’t allowed to take part in the spring contact period that runs from April 15-May 24.Inside ND Sports has learned, through sources, where Notre Dame’s coaching staff is expected to be Wednesday. This list may not be comprehensive, but it will be updated on The Insider Lounge as visits are reported.Freeman and Washington are expected to be recruiting Thursday in North Carolina. They’ll make a trip to South Garner High for 2026 offensive tackle target Ekene Ogboko and 2026 DE target Ebenezer Ewetade. The latter visited Notre Dame last weekend, which is when he received his offer from the Irish.Freeman and Washington are also scheduled to visit 2026 defensive end target Zavion Griffin-Haynes. He previously expressed a desire to visit Notre Dame but didn’t make it to ND’s junior day.Freeman and Washington will head to a pair of high schools in Charlotte: Myers Park for 2026 DE target Rodney Dunham and Independence for 2026 S target Nick Reddish. Both visited Notre Dame last April. Reddish returned in June.Lastly, Freeman and Washington will make an in-home visit with 2026 linebacker target Thomas Davis Jr., who was on ND’s campus Saturday.