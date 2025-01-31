Because of Notre Dame’s College Football Playoff run to the National Championship Game, the Irish coaching staff hasn’t been able to fully take advantage of the current recruiting contact period, which began Jan. 6, moved to a quiet period for Jan. 12 and a dead period for Jan. 13-15, and has resumed through Feb. 1.Notre Dame did have recruiting and support staffers out on the road earlier this month, but this week will be the only time during this period that the coaching staff will get to visit with recruits off campus. Coaches can make in-person, off-campus recruiting contact with high school juniors in the 2026 class for the first time during this contact period.This time is extra important for head coach Marcus Freeman, because head coaches aren’t allowed to take part in the spring contact period that runs from April 15-May 24.Inside ND Sports has learned, through sources, where Notre Dame’s coaching staff is expected to be Friday. This list may not be comprehensive, but it will be updated on The Insider Lounge as visits are reported.Freeman and Mickens are expected to be recruiting Friday in Maryland and Pennsylvania. They’ll start on a visit with 2026 safety target Khary Adams at Towson (Md.) Loyola Blakefield. Adams already visited Notre Dame twice last year.Then Freeman and Mickens will make their way up to Pennsylvania to meet with new 2026 offensive line commit Tyler Merrill of Cumberland Valley High.Lastly, they’ll spend time with 2026 defensive back target Joey O’Brien of Philadelphia’s La Salle College High.Rudolph is expected to be recruiting in his home state of Pennsylania and will spend time with Freeman and Mickens hanging out with Merrill.Auman is expected to be recruiting in Maryland and Pennsylvania with Freeman and Mickens for visits with Adams and O’Brien.