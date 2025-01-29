ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Trail Tracks: Notre Dame football coaches hit road for contact period, 1/29

Tyler James

Tyler James

Because of Notre Dame’s College Football Playoff run to the National Championship Game, the Irish coaching staff hasn’t been able to fully take advantage of the current recruiting contact period, which began Jan. 6, moved to a quiet period for Jan. 12 and a dead period for Jan. 13-15, and has resumed through Feb. 1.

Notre Dame did have recruiting and support staffers out on the road earlier this month, but this week will be the only time during this period that the coaching staff will get to visit with recruits off campus. Coaches can make in-person, off-campus recruiting contact with high school juniors in the 2026 class for the first time during this contact period.

This time is extra important for head coach Marcus Freeman, because head coaches aren’t allowed to take part in the spring contact period that runs from April 15-May 24.

Inside ND Sports has learned, through sources, where Notre Dame’s coaching staff is expected to be Wednesday. This list may not be comprehensive, but it will be updated on The Insider Lounge as visits are reported.

(I'm headed to the dentist, so this is an abbreviated version I'll update later).

Head coach Marcus Freeman and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock
 
