Tyler James
All Star
Staff
-
- Dec 31, 2021
-
- 16,804
-
- 27,081
-
- 113
Notre Dame football will wrap up its recruiting travels for the week on Friday and Saturday. The Irish are sending head coach Marcus Freeman, wide receivers coach Mike Brown, running backs coach Deland McCullough, linebackers coach Max Bullough, quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli and general manager Chad Bowden to make some recruiting visits.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.