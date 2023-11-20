ADVERTISEMENT

Football Updates from Marcus Freeman's Monday press conference before Stanford

Charleston Bowles

Charleston Bowles

Posts Like A Champion
Staff
Mar 16, 2023
3,056
2,761
113
We expect to hear from head coach Marcus Freeman at his annual weekly press conference on Monday at 12 p.m. ET.

Inside ND Sports plans to be in attendance and I'll post live updates from the press conference below in this thread.

You can watch live on YouTube using the link below.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Charleston Bowles

Football Live updates from Marcus Freeman's Saturday press conference

Replies
13
Views
665
The Insider Lounge
Charleston Bowles
Charleston Bowles
Charleston Bowles

Football Live updates from Marcus Freeman's first spring practice press conference

Replies
17
Views
740
The Insider Lounge
Charleston Bowles
Charleston Bowles
Tyler James

Football Live updates: Marcus Freeman speaks to reporters at 12:30 p.m. EDT

Replies
12
Views
688
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Football Live updates from Marcus Freeman's Blue-Gold Game postgame press conference

Replies
23
Views
1K
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Charleston Bowles

Football Live updates from Marcus Freeman's Monday press conference

Replies
13
Views
584
The Insider Lounge
Charleston Bowles
Charleston Bowles
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today