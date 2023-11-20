Charleston Bowles
Posts Like A Champion
Staff
-
- Mar 16, 2023
-
- 3,056
-
- 2,761
-
- 113
We expect to hear from head coach Marcus Freeman at his annual weekly press conference on Monday at 12 p.m. ET.
Inside ND Sports plans to be in attendance and I'll post live updates from the press conference below in this thread.
You can watch live on YouTube using the link below.
Inside ND Sports plans to be in attendance and I'll post live updates from the press conference below in this thread.
You can watch live on YouTube using the link below.