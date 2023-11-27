ADVERTISEMENT

Football Live updates from Marcus Freeman's Monday press conference

Charleston Bowles

Charleston Bowles

Posts Like A Champion
Staff
Mar 16, 2023
3,056
2,761
113
We expect to meet with head coach Marcus Freeman over zoom at his annual weekly press conference on Monday at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Inside ND Sports will be in attendance. I'll bring live updates from the press conference below in this thread. It is expected to last approximately 20 minutes.

There is no YouTube stream available.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Charleston Bowles

Football Live updates from Marcus Freeman's Saturday press conference

Replies
13
Views
670
The Insider Lounge
Charleston Bowles
Charleston Bowles
Charleston Bowles

Football Live updates from Marcus Freeman's first spring practice press conference

Replies
17
Views
747
The Insider Lounge
Charleston Bowles
Charleston Bowles
Tyler James

Football Live updates: Marcus Freeman speaks to reporters at 12:30 p.m. EDT

Replies
12
Views
697
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Football Live updates from Marcus Freeman's Blue-Gold Game postgame press conference

Replies
23
Views
1K
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Charleston Bowles

Football Live updates from Marcus Freeman's Monday press conference after Sun Bowl draw

Replies
9
Views
667
The Insider Lounge
Charleston Bowles
Charleston Bowles
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today