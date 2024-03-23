Charleston Bowles
Posts Like A Champion
Staff
-
- Mar 16, 2023
-
- 3,056
-
- 2,761
-
- 113
Head coach Marcus Freeman is expected to hold a press conference on Saturday at 12:45 p.m. EST following Notre Dame football’s spring practice. It will be his second time addressing the media this spring.
Inside ND Sports plans to be in attendance and will bring coverage directly from the press conference. I'll be responsible for providing updates below in this thread.
You can also view it on YouTube here:
Inside ND Sports plans to be in attendance and will bring coverage directly from the press conference. I'll be responsible for providing updates below in this thread.
You can also view it on YouTube here: