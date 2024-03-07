ADVERTISEMENT

Football Live updates from Marcus Freeman's first spring practice press conference

Charleston Bowles

Charleston Bowles

Mar 16, 2023
Head coach Marcus Freeman is expected to hold a press conference on Thursday at 10 a.m. EST following Notre Dame football’s first spring practice earlier this morning.

Inside ND Sports is in attendance and will have coverage from the press conference and practice throughout the day. I'll post live updates below in this thread.

You can also watch on YouTube here:

 
