Charleston Bowles
Posts Like A Champion
Staff
-
- Mar 16, 2023
-
- 3,056
-
- 2,761
-
- 113
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman is expected to address the media at 1 p.m. EST on Wednesday to discuss the 2024 recruiting class on the first day of the Early National Signing Period.
Inside ND Sports will be in attendance. I'll have live updates from the press conference below in this thread
You can also watch on YouTube below.
