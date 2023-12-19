ADVERTISEMENT

Football Quick takes from Notre Dame's Tuesday practice on campus

Tyler James

Tyler James

All Star
Staff
Dec 31, 2021
15,045
25,192
113
With snow on the ground in South Bend, Notre Dame practiced Tuesday inside the Irish Athletics Center.

Reporters were given access to warmups and the first three periods of practice. Here are some observations from what we saw.

As mentioned in another thread, nickelback Thomas Harper was not at practice. We've confirmed that he's opted out of the Sun Bowl.

Another player absent from practice: linebacker Nolan Ziegler. He's away from the program again. We don't expect him to participate in the Sun Bowl.

Working out in "The Pit" designated for injured players were mostly expected players: TE Mitchell Evans (knee), OL Rocco Spindler (knee), DE Aiden Gobaira (knee) and TE Kevin Bauman (knee). An unexpected addition was freshman DE Brenan Vernon.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: HotCarNut, bcnd, tvolz8 and 2 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Tyler James

Football Quick notes from Notre Dame's ninth spring practice

Replies
7
Views
1K
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Football Quick notes from Notre Dame's sixth spring practice

Replies
14
Views
2K
The Insider Lounge
Cardinal Green
C
Tyler James

Football Detailed observations from Notre Dame's first spring practice

Replies
6
Views
2K
The Insider Lounge
RPMcMurphyyy
RPMcMurphyyy
Tyler James

Football Quick notes from Notre Dame's seventh spring practice

Replies
6
Views
2K
The Insider Lounge
jbm19
J
Tyler James

Football Observations from ND's second spring practice

Replies
0
Views
2K
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today