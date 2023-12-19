Tyler James
With snow on the ground in South Bend, Notre Dame practiced Tuesday inside the Irish Athletics Center.
Reporters were given access to warmups and the first three periods of practice. Here are some observations from what we saw.
As mentioned in another thread, nickelback Thomas Harper was not at practice. We've confirmed that he's opted out of the Sun Bowl.
Another player absent from practice: linebacker Nolan Ziegler. He's away from the program again. We don't expect him to participate in the Sun Bowl.
Working out in "The Pit" designated for injured players were mostly expected players: TE Mitchell Evans (knee), OL Rocco Spindler (knee), DE Aiden Gobaira (knee) and TE Kevin Bauman (knee). An unexpected addition was freshman DE Brenan Vernon.
