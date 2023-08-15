ADVERTISEMENT

Football Quick takes from Notre Dame's Tuesday practice (8/15)

Tyler James

Tyler James

I've posted how many times?
Staff
Dec 31, 2021
14,704
24,812
113
Notre Dame football started to operate a little more like a game week with practice Tuesday afternoon. Media members were allowed to watch the first five periods of practice and will speak to running backs coach Deland McCullough and his running backs after practice.

Let's start with injuries first, because there was a notable one. Center Zeke Correll sat out today's practice with a brace of some sort on his left ankle. Ashton Craig took the first-team center reps in his absence.

My hunch is that if Notre Dame feared Correll would be sidelined for a significant amount of time that would prevent him from playing, we'd see left guard Pat Coogan slide over to center. Marcus Freeman isn't available to reporters until next Monday, so we may not get an official update until then.

I did not see LB Nolan Ziegler at today's practice, though Freeman said Saturday that he had returned to the team while dealing with an off-the-field issue. Freshman OT Sullivan Absher was another player I couldn't locate. Players lower on the depth chart were wearing different numbers for scout team, so maybe I just lost track of him. But I didn't locate him while specifically trying to do so.

Other sidelined players as expected: TE Kevin Bauman (ACL), DE Aiden Gobaira (ACL) and WR KK Smith (shoulder).

Notre Dame started its practice with a tempo drill with the first two units on offense and defense.

The first-team offense included QB Sam Hartman, RB Gi'Bran Payne, WRs Jayden Thomas, Tobias Merriweather and Chris Tyree, TE Mitchell Evans, LT Joe Alt, LG Pat Coogan, C Ashton Craig, RG Rocco Spindler and RT Blake Fisher.

The first-team defense included VYP Jordan Botelho, NT Howard Cross III, DT Rylie Mills, DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste, MLB JD Bertrand, WLB Marist Liufau, ROV Jack Kiser, CBs Benjamin Morrison and Cam Hart and S Xavier Watts and DJ Brown.

The second-team defense threw me for a bit of a loop, which prevented me from getting the second-team offense. The defense included VYP Junior Tuihalamaka, NT Gabriel Rubio, DT Jason Onye, DE Nana Osafo-Mensah, MLB Drayk Bowen, WLB Jaylen Sneed, CBs Jaden Mickey and Christian Gray and S Ramon Henderson. What threw me for a loop was Clarence Lewis lining up in a safety spot and Antonio Carter lining up in either a rover or nickelback position. Usually you see the second-team defense lining up in a similar scheme as the first team, so that may have been a base defense look with guys in surprising spots.

Spencer Shrader had a rough field goal session. I had him 4-of-8 during the period. The yardage is a little bit of a guess because we can't see real well from the end zone, but it looked like misses from 40 twice, 44 and 29 yards and makes from 43, 25, 30 and an extra point.

Like I mentioned previously, players were wearing different numbers for scout team purposes. I was able to take account for the OL and DL switches for some drill work as the scout-team lineman went against the opposite side of the ball. So on the defensive line, these guys were working against the offensive line starters: Brenan Vernon, Boubacar Traore, Tyson Ford, DeVan Houstan and Armel Mukam. Walk-ons Kobi Onyiuke and Cole Aubrey were also used.

As for the offensive linemen going against the top-end defensive linemen: Michael Carmody, Ty Chan, Charles Jagusah, Chris Terek and Charles Jagusah.

Some other scholarship players who were wearing scout team numbers today: LB Preston Zinter, S Adon Shuler, S Ben Minich, CB Micah Bell, CB Chance Tucker, CB Ryan Barnes.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: 2581 and HotCarNut
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Tyler James

Football Quick notes from Notre Dame's sixth spring practice

Replies
14
Views
2K
The Insider Lounge
Cardinal Green
C
Tyler James

Football Quick notes from Notre Dame's ninth spring practice

Replies
7
Views
1K
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Football Quick notes from Notre Dame's seventh spring practice

Replies
6
Views
1K
The Insider Lounge
jbm19
J
Tyler James

Football Observations from ND's second spring practice

Replies
0
Views
2K
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James
  • Locked

Football Quick notes from Notre Dame's scrimmage for 11th spring practice

Replies
4
Views
1K
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today