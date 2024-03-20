Notre Dame football made its return from spring break Wednesday for its second practice of spring football and first in two weeks.



The current team was joined by some former players in town for tomorrow’s Pro Day on campus. Joe Alt, Blake Fisher, Sam Hartman, Michael Vinson and Spencer Shrader were among those spotted at practice Wednesday morning.



Other onlookers included defensive lineman Gabriel Rubio, who is away from the team for the semester, and incoming graduate transfers Rod Heard II (Northwestern DB) and Beaux Collins (Clemson WR). The latter two are still finishing up their degrees while hanging around Notre Dame.



The players out for the spring remained sidelined: TE Mitchell Evans (knee), TE Kevin Bauman (knee), DE Aiden Gobaria, DT Armel Mukam (shoulder) and DE Loghan Thomas (shoulder).



CB Chance Tucker, who wasn’t spotted at the first practice, returned to the practice field. NB Jordan Clark was active during the first five periods available for reporters. TE Eli Raridon appeared to be limited in his reps.



Veteran defensive tackles Howard Cross III and Rylie Mills weren’t dressed for practice.



The first period focused on the field goal units. Projected starter Mitch Jeter, a transfer from South Carolina, hit 7 of his 8 attempts with the lone miss coming from 31 yards out after it hit the left upright. He made kicks from 51, 41, 29, 30, 26, 45 and 39.



In individual drills on the defensive end, the players rotated through a series of tackling and block shedding techniques. As the groups split into more position-specific work, defensive coordinator Al Golden and special teams coordinator Marty Biagi worked with the safeties.



As to be expected, the depth chart on the offensive side didn’t seem to be any different from the first practice. However, when the whole offense came together in period five to run through some plays, Steve Angeli took the first-team reps at QB.



The first-team offensive line remained the same with LT Charles Jagusah, LG Pat Coogan, C Ashton Craig, RG Billy Schrauth and RT Tosh Baker. The second unit lined up with LT Sullivan Absher, LG Sam Pendleton, C Joe Otting, RG Rocco Spindler and RT Aamil Wagner. The third unit was LT Styles Prescod, LG Peter Jones, C Anthonie Knapp, RG Chris Terek and RT Ty Chan.



The WRs continued to be drilled in specific roles with Kris Mitchell, KK Smith and Cam Williams to the field, Jayden Thomas, Deion Colzie and Micah Gilbert to the boundary and Jaden Greathouse and Jayden Harrison in the slot. Lacrosse player Jordan Faison didn’t appear to be practicing.



We’re set to talk to offensive line coach Joe Rudolph, defensive line coach Al Washington and a few players from their position groups here shortly.