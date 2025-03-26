ADVERTISEMENT

Football Notre Dame spring football practice report, March 26

Eric Hansen

Eric Hansen

I've posted how many times?
Staff
Dec 31, 2021
6,639
10,789
113
Practice Report for March 26, 2025

The media got a peek Wednesday at Practice No. 4 of 15 this spring for the Notre Dame Football team and our first viewing window since the opening session on March 19. Same format as last time — dynamic stretching/warmups followed by four five-minute periods of position drills.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: FrankSpalding, FL IRISH 70, JDDUSTYHEMY and 4 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Eric Hansen

Football Notre Dame Football spring practice report: March 19, 2025

Replies
7
Views
2K
The Insider Lounge
Sirdameon2
Sirdameon2
Tyler James

Football Watch: Highlights from Notre Dame football’s first spring practice of 2025

Replies
9
Views
861
The Insider Lounge
tvolz8
tvolz8
Tyler James

Recruiting Visitors rundown: Notre Dame football spring practice, March 26

Replies
4
Views
1K
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting Visitors rundown: Notre Dame football spring practice, March 22

Replies
9
Views
2K
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting Visitors rundown: Notre Dame football spring practice, March 19

Replies
3
Views
1K
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back