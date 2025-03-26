Eric Hansen
I've posted how many times?
Staff
-
- Dec 31, 2021
-
- 6,639
-
- 10,789
-
- 113
Practice Report for March 26, 2025
The media got a peek Wednesday at Practice No. 4 of 15 this spring for the Notre Dame Football team and our first viewing window since the opening session on March 19. Same format as last time — dynamic stretching/warmups followed by four five-minute periods of position drills.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
The media got a peek Wednesday at Practice No. 4 of 15 this spring for the Notre Dame Football team and our first viewing window since the opening session on March 19. Same format as last time — dynamic stretching/warmups followed by four five-minute periods of position drills.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Last edited: