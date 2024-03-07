Tyler James
We will be speaking with head coach Marcus Freeman shortly, but I'll share some quick notes while we wait.
UPDATE: Full observations are in posts below.
Notre Dame's starting offensive line was the same it used in the Sun Bowl: LT Charles Jagusah, LG Pat Coogan, C Ashton Craig, RG Billy Schrauth and RT Tosh Baker.
Rocco Spindler took reps at the No. 2 RG.
A position change for Devyn Ford: he's moved over to safety from his running back role.
WR/lacrosse player Jordan Faison was at practice but didn't participate.
Also sitting out: TE Mitchell Evans, TE Kevin Bauman, DE Aiden Gobaira, DT Armel Mukam and DE Loghan Thomas.
TE Eli Raridon was dressed but didn't take many competitive reps.
Special teams coordinator Marty Biagi assisted Mike Mickens in individual drills for defensive backs.
I thought the wide receiver group looked physically impressive even if that didn't lead to a ton of success.
ND lined up with these WR spots
Field: Kris Mitchell, KK Smith, Cam Williams
Slot: Jaden Greathouse, Jayden Harrison
Boundary: Jayden Thomas, Deion Colzie and Micah Gilbert.
Beaux Collins, the Clemson WR transfer who is finishing his courses to graduate this spring, can't practice, but he was still there following the WR group around.
