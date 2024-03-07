ADVERTISEMENT

Football Detailed observations from Notre Dame's first spring practice

Tyler James

Tyler James

I've posted how many times?
Staff
Dec 31, 2021
14,861
24,971
113
We will be speaking with head coach Marcus Freeman shortly, but I'll share some quick notes while we wait.

UPDATE: Full observations are in posts below.

Notre Dame's starting offensive line was the same it used in the Sun Bowl: LT Charles Jagusah, LG Pat Coogan, C Ashton Craig, RG Billy Schrauth and RT Tosh Baker.

Rocco Spindler took reps at the No. 2 RG.

A position change for Devyn Ford: he's moved over to safety from his running back role.

WR/lacrosse player Jordan Faison was at practice but didn't participate.

Also sitting out: TE Mitchell Evans, TE Kevin Bauman, DE Aiden Gobaira, DT Armel Mukam and DE Loghan Thomas.

TE Eli Raridon was dressed but didn't take many competitive reps.

Special teams coordinator Marty Biagi assisted Mike Mickens in individual drills for defensive backs.

I thought the wide receiver group looked physically impressive even if that didn't lead to a ton of success.

ND lined up with these WR spots

Field: Kris Mitchell, KK Smith, Cam Williams
Slot: Jaden Greathouse, Jayden Harrison
Boundary: Jayden Thomas, Deion Colzie and Micah Gilbert.

Beaux Collins, the Clemson WR transfer who is finishing his courses to graduate this spring, can't practice, but he was still there following the WR group around.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: 2581, samarrand and Charleston Bowles
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Tyler James

Football Quick notes from Notre Dame's ninth spring practice

Replies
7
Views
1K
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Football Observations from ND's second spring practice

Replies
0
Views
2K
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Football Quick notes from Notre Dame's sixth spring practice

Replies
14
Views
2K
The Insider Lounge
Cardinal Green
C
Tyler James

Football Quick notes from Notre Dame's seventh spring practice

Replies
6
Views
1K
The Insider Lounge
jbm19
J
Tyler James

Football Podcast: Takeaways from Notre Dame's first spring practice

Replies
0
Views
373
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today