ADVERTISEMENT

Football Live updates from Marcus Freeman's Saturday press conference during Bowl Practice

Charleston Bowles

Charleston Bowles

Posts Like A Champion
Staff
Mar 16, 2023
3,056
2,761
113
We expect to hear from head coach Marcus Freeman at his Bowl Practice press conference on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET. New wide receivers coach Mike Brown will also be made available after Freeman for the first time since joining the staff.

Inside ND Sports will have live updates and coverage throughout the day. I'll post live updates below in this thread.

You can also watch on YouTube here:

 
  • Like
Reactions: tvolz8
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Charleston Bowles

Football Live updates from Marcus Freeman's Saturday press conference

Replies
13
Views
694
The Insider Lounge
Charleston Bowles
Charleston Bowles
Tyler James

Football Live updates from Marcus Freeman's Blue-Gold Game postgame press conference

Replies
23
Views
1K
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Charleston Bowles

Football Live updates from Marcus Freeman's first spring practice press conference

Replies
17
Views
759
The Insider Lounge
Charleston Bowles
Charleston Bowles
Tyler James

Football Live updates: Marcus Freeman speaks to reporters at 12:30 p.m. EDT

Replies
12
Views
710
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Eric Hansen

Football Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman's spring press conference transcript

Replies
4
Views
280
The Insider Lounge
mpg
mpg
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today