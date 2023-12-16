Charleston Bowles
Mar 16, 2023
We expect to hear from head coach Marcus Freeman at his Bowl Practice press conference on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET. New wide receivers coach Mike Brown will also be made available after Freeman for the first time since joining the staff.
Inside ND Sports will have live updates and coverage throughout the day. I'll post live updates below in this thread.
You can also watch on YouTube here:
