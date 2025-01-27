Notre Dame women's basketball has been represented by an Irish recruit on the McDonald's All-America Games rosters every year since 2012. Notre Dame signee Leah Macy will keep that streak alive in 2025.



Macy, a 6-foot-2 forward from Bardstown (Ky.) Bethlehem, was named Monday as one of 24 selections for the 2025 game. She was assigned to the East team. The McDonald's All-American Girls Game will be played April 1 in Brooklyn, N.Y., at 6:30 p.m. EST on ESPN2.



ESPNW's HoopGurlz rankings list Macy as the No. 19 overall recruit in the 2025 class. She signed with the Irish in November.



Macy scored 44 points on 18-of-25 shooting with 16 rebounds in a 65-56 win for Bethlehem on Saturday. Macy suffered an apparent knee injury in Sunday's game. She was seen using crutches after the game. Inside ND Sports has yet to learn the severity of the injury.



Notre Dame's current roster includes seven McDonald's All-Americans: Maddy Westbeld and Kylee Watson in 2020, Sonia Citron in 2021, KK Bransford in 2022, Hannah Hidalgo and Emma Risch in 2023 and Kate Koval in 2024.







