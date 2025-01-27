Notre Dame men's basketball hasn't signed many recruits elite enough to be named McDonald's All-Americans since the turn of the century. Jalen Haralson became one of the rare exceptions Monday when he was named to the roster for the 2025 edition.



Haralson, a 6-foot-7 senior at La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere School, becomes just the sixth Notre Dame men's basketball signee to receive the honor since 2000. He follows Chris Thomas (2001), Torin Francis (2002), Luke Zeller (2005), Demetrius Jackson (2017) and J.J. Starling (2022).



Haralson signed with Notre Dame in November. Rivals rates him as a four-star recruit and ranks him as the No. 6 small forward and No. 17 overall in the 2025 class.



The McDonald's All-America Boys Game will be played April 1 in Brooklyn, N.Y., at 9 p.m. EST on ESPN.







