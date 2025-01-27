ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball MBB: Notre Dame signee Jalen Haralson named 2025 McDonald's All-American

Tyler James

Tyler James

All Star
Staff
Dec 31, 2021
20,042
31,509
113
Notre Dame men's basketball hasn't signed many recruits elite enough to be named McDonald's All-Americans since the turn of the century. Jalen Haralson became one of the rare exceptions Monday when he was named to the roster for the 2025 edition.

Haralson, a 6-foot-7 senior at La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere School, becomes just the sixth Notre Dame men's basketball signee to receive the honor since 2000. He follows Chris Thomas (2001), Torin Francis (2002), Luke Zeller (2005), Demetrius Jackson (2017) and J.J. Starling (2022).

Haralson signed with Notre Dame in November. Rivals rates him as a four-star recruit and ranks him as the No. 6 small forward and No. 17 overall in the 2025 class.

The McDonald's All-America Boys Game will be played April 1 in Brooklyn, N.Y., at 9 p.m. EST on ESPN.



 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Tyler James

Basketball WBB: Notre Dame signee Leah Macy named 2025 McDonald's All-American

Replies
0
Views
222
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Basketball MBB: Four-star SF Jalen Haralson commits to Notre Dame

Replies
21
Views
720
The Insider Lounge
IrishLenny76
I
Tyler James

Basketball MBB: Game Thread | North Carolina 74, Notre Dame 73 (Final)

Replies
58
Views
1K
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting Navy All-American Bowl features five Notre Dame recruits (updates from San Antonio)

Replies
25
Views
4K
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Basketball MBB: Notre Dame signs its four commits in sixth-ranked 2025 class

Replies
9
Views
846
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back