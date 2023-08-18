ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Updates on Notre Dame commits and targets during the first Friday night of HSFB

Many Notre Dame commits and targets in the 2024, 2025 and 2026 recruiting classes are kicking off their high school seasons tonight. A handful of others play tomorrow, while some have their season openers next week and will participate in preseason games/scrimmages tonight.

Inside ND Sports will have updates throughout the fall including a few Friday nights of on-sight coverage of commits and targets.

For tonight, I'll provide live updates throughout the evening on different commits and targets. One big game happening in Cincinnati at 7:30 p.m. is 2024 three-star cornerback commit Karson Hobbs and Cincinnati (Ohio) Moeller against 2025 four-star cornerback target Mark Zackery and Indianapolis (Ind.) Ben Davis.



We'll get things started tonight with 2025 four-star running back Justin Thurman. Rivals is on hand at Camping World Stadium to see Thurman in Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit's preseason game. Listen to Thurman during pregame below.


 
