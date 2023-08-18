Charleston Bowles
Many Notre Dame commits and targets in the 2024, 2025 and 2026 recruiting classes are kicking off their high school seasons tonight. A handful of others play tomorrow, while some have their season openers next week and will participate in preseason games/scrimmages tonight.
Inside ND Sports will have updates throughout the fall including a few Friday nights of on-sight coverage of commits and targets.
For tonight, I'll provide live updates throughout the evening on different commits and targets. One big game happening in Cincinnati at 7:30 p.m. is 2024 three-star cornerback commit Karson Hobbs and Cincinnati (Ohio) Moeller against 2025 four-star cornerback target Mark Zackery and Indianapolis (Ind.) Ben Davis.
We'll get things started tonight with 2025 four-star running back Justin Thurman. Rivals is on hand at Camping World Stadium to see Thurman in Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit's preseason game. Listen to Thurman during pregame below.
