Tyler James
I've posted how many times?
Staff
-
- Dec 31, 2021
-
- 14,760
-
- 24,883
-
- 113
Next up in the first edition of The Heat Index for Notre Dame’s 2025 class is the cornerback position.
Defensive backs coach Mike Mickens received his first cornerback commitment for the 2025 class from four-star recruit Cree Thomas in November.
The Irish are in the running for more four-star cornerbacks with the hope of adding a couple more, which could make for one of the best cornerback classes for Notre Dame in recent years. I've assigned the following heat ratings for Notre Dame's top six remaining cornerback targets:
Extremely Hot for Mark Zackery and Dallas Golden
Medium for Trystan Haynes, Chuck McDonald III and Jahmir Joseph
Mild for Devin Williams
For more details on those cornerback targets, follow the link below.
Coming Friday: a safety and athlete update.
Defensive backs coach Mike Mickens received his first cornerback commitment for the 2025 class from four-star recruit Cree Thomas in November.
The Irish are in the running for more four-star cornerbacks with the hope of adding a couple more, which could make for one of the best cornerback classes for Notre Dame in recent years. I've assigned the following heat ratings for Notre Dame's top six remaining cornerback targets:
Extremely Hot for Mark Zackery and Dallas Golden
Medium for Trystan Haynes, Chuck McDonald III and Jahmir Joseph
Mild for Devin Williams
For more details on those cornerback targets, follow the link below.
Recruiting - The Heat Index: 2025 class
The path forward for Notre Dame’s 2025 class has been increasingly clear during the February dead period. Which means it's time to debut a popular staple for subscribers on The Insider Lounge: The Heat Index for the 2025 class. Like we did with the 2024 class, we will keep The Heat Index pinned...
notredame.forums.rivals.com
Coming Friday: a safety and athlete update.