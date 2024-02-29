ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting The Heat Index: Notre Dame could put together special cornerback class for 2025

Tyler James

Tyler James

I've posted how many times?
Staff
Dec 31, 2021
14,760
24,883
113
Next up in the first edition of The Heat Index for Notre Dame’s 2025 class is the cornerback position.

Defensive backs coach Mike Mickens received his first cornerback commitment for the 2025 class from four-star recruit Cree Thomas in November.


The Irish are in the running for more four-star cornerbacks with the hope of adding a couple more, which could make for one of the best cornerback classes for Notre Dame in recent years. I've assigned the following heat ratings for Notre Dame's top six remaining cornerback targets:

Extremely Hot for Mark Zackery and Dallas Golden

Medium for Trystan Haynes, Chuck McDonald III and Jahmir Joseph

Mild for Devin Williams

For more details on those cornerback targets, follow the link below.

Recruiting - The Heat Index: 2025 class

The path forward for Notre Dame’s 2025 class has been increasingly clear during the February dead period. Which means it's time to debut a popular staple for subscribers on The Insider Lounge: The Heat Index for the 2025 class. Like we did with the 2024 class, we will keep The Heat Index pinned...
notredame.forums.rivals.com notredame.forums.rivals.com

Coming Friday: a safety and athlete update.
 
  • Like
Reactions: tvolz8
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Tyler James

Recruiting The Heat Index update (5/12): New official visit scheduled and one target removed

Replies
0
Views
254
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting The Heat Index update (5/10): Available spots narrow focus on remaining 2025 targets

Replies
3
Views
340
The Insider Lounge
Fenton_mobile
F
Tyler James

Recruiting The Heat Index update (4/18): Spring visits bring clarity with remaining targets

Replies
0
Views
329
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting The Heat Index update (4/30): Official visits, new targets come into focus

Replies
2
Views
491
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting The Heat Index update (4/10): Focus narrows on Notre Dame's top targets in 2025 class

Replies
2
Views
551
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today