Tyler James
Our final update in the first edition of The Heat Index for Notre Dame’s 2025 class is the safety position and athlete designation.
Notre Dame picked up a pair of four-star safety commitments before safeties coach Chris O’Leary left for the Los Angeles Chargers. Now the Irish need to make sure they hold on to Ivan Taylor and Ethan Long.
The Irish would like to add a third safety to the class as well, but the top options are pretty limited currently. I’ve assigned the following heat ratings for Notre Dame’s top two remaining safety targets:
Hot for JaDon Blair
Mild for Trey McNutt
For more details on those safety targets, follow the link below.
Notre Dame recently started pursuing Dalen Penson in the 2025 class and is being considered as a true athlete at this point. He could be a cornerback, running back or wide receiver at the next level. I’ve assigned a heat rating of Plain for Penson as his recruitment is just getting started.
For more details on Penson, follow the link below.
