The Heat Index has been updated with the following changes:
QB Deuce Knight’s blurb in quarterback section now reflects his fourth visit to Auburn this season.
TE T’Andre Waverly’s debut on The Heat Index comes with a heat rating of Medium.
TE Andrew Olesh’s debut on The Heat Index comes with a heat rating of Plain.
WR Antavious Richardson’s heat rating has been upgraded from Medium to Hot.
WR Isaiah Mizell's heat rating has been upgraded from Plain to Hot.
DT Jalen Wiggins’ return to The Heat Index comes with a heat rating of Mild.
DT Tim Griffin’s debut on The Heat Index comes with a heat rating of Plain.
LB Madden Faraimo’s heat check now reflects his latest visit to Notre Dame.
