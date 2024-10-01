ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting The Heat Index update (10/1): Notre Dame target board continues to evolve

Tyler James

Tyler James

All Star
Staff
Dec 31, 2021
16,764
27,024
113
The Heat Index has been updated with the following changes:

QB Deuce Knight’s blurb in quarterback section now reflects his fourth visit to Auburn this season.

TE T’Andre Waverly’s debut on The Heat Index comes with a heat rating of Medium.

TE Andrew Olesh’s debut on The Heat Index comes with a heat rating of Plain.

WR Antavious Richardson’s heat rating has been upgraded from Medium to Hot.

WR Isaiah Mizell's heat rating has been upgraded from Plain to Hot.

DT Jalen Wiggins’ return to The Heat Index comes with a heat rating of Mild.

DT Tim Griffin’s debut on The Heat Index comes with a heat rating of Plain.

LB Madden Faraimo’s heat check now reflects his latest visit to Notre Dame.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HotCarNut and tvolz8
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Tyler James

Recruiting The Heat Index update (9/13): Next two home games will be important for 2025 WR recruiting

Replies
1
Views
1K
The Insider Lounge
keegan0615
K
Tyler James

Recruiting The Heat Index update (8/26): Notre Dame lines up new options at wide receiver

Replies
0
Views
809
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting The Heat Index update (8/18): Little action to report in 2025 class

Replies
0
Views
913
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting The Heat Index update (7/30): Setting the stage for the fall stretch run

Replies
0
Views
1K
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting The Heat Index update (7/8): The latest ahead of upcoming July decisions

Replies
0
Views
1K
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back