We're rolling out The Heat Index for the 2025 class this week and next week on The Insider Lounge.
Like we did with the 2024 class, we will keep The Heat Index pinned in the sticky threads at the top of the board and we’ll post updates to it for the remainder of the 2025 recruiting cycle. That way Inside ND Sports subscribers should always have a clear picture of the top candidates to be future Notre Dame commitments.
The pinned thread will remain locked initially, but each update will have an unlocked thread like this one highlighting the debut for each position.
A reminder on how The Heat Index works: Each remaining target will be assigned a heat rating spanning from plain to extremely hot to reflect a combination of how much Notre Dame is prioritizing the recruit and how much interest the recruit is showing in return.
We're starting tonight with quarterback and tight end. That might be an odd pairing, and that's because the two share something in common: the Irish aren't pursuing targets at either position anymore. So there won't be any heat ratings to share.
With one four-star recruit committed at each position — Deuce Knight at quarterback and James Flanigan at tight end — Notre Dame is comfortable with signing those players to represent their positions.
Of course that can change, and if it does, we will update The Heat Index to reflect that.
"The Heat Index: 2025 class" thread includes details of the recruitments of Knight and Flanigan and the previous targets Notre Dame had traction with at some point.
Follow the link below to read the quarterback and tight end updates.
Coming tomorrow (Wednesday) morning: running back.
Coming tomorrow (Wednesday) morning: running back.