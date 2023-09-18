Charleston Bowles
Posts Like A Champion
Staff
-
Mar 16, 2023
-
- 3,056
-
- 2,761
-
- 113
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman and quarterback Sam Hartman are expected to address the media at Monday's press conference at 12 p.m. EDT. Freeman is expected first and then Hartman to follow.
I'll have live updates from the press conference in this thread. You can watch live on YouTube using the link below.
