Football Updates from Marcus Freeman and Sam Hartman's Monday press conference before Ohio State

Charleston Bowles

Charleston Bowles

Posts Like A Champion
Staff
Mar 16, 2023
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman and quarterback Sam Hartman are expected to address the media at Monday's press conference at 12 p.m. EDT. Freeman is expected first and then Hartman to follow.

I'll have live updates from the press conference in this thread. You can watch live on YouTube using the link below.

 
