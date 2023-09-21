Tyler James
On Wednesday, I put in a Notre Dame FutureCast prediction for 2025 running back Daniel Anderson, a four-star recruit who will visit Notre Dame this weekend.
I'm ready to put in another FutureCast prediction in favor of Notre Dame for a recruit visiting Notre Dame this weekend. This time it's 2025 wide receiver Jerome Bettis Jr., a three-star recruit. Bettis is expected back in town for his fourth visit of the year. His last visit was for the Tennessee State game earlier this season.
Notre Dame offered the son of legendary Irish running back Jerome Bettis back on St. Patrick's Day during the Pot of Gold Day recruiting event. Wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey has made Bettis a priority since then.
I probably could have put this prediction in sooner, but I've been waiting to see if anyone else emerged as a serious contender for Bettis. At this time, I don't think anyone else is a real threat against the Irish. So I'm putting this pick in now.
Will he make a commitment this weekend? It wouldn't be surprising, though I don't have any indication that's necessarily in the works. But I like where Notre Dame stands in this recruitment. His sister is also a freshman at Notre Dame.
Bettis has reported 15 scholarship offers including Texas A&M, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Duke and NC State. Rivals ranks Bettis as the No. 34 prospect in Georgia for the 2025 class.
Below are highlights from Bettis' sophomore season at Atlanta Westminster. He's playing his junior season at Woodward Academy in College Park, Ga., where he's been credited with 11 catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns in four games.
I'll officially submit the prediction on Friday, but I wanted to share my decision with our subscribers today.
