Recruiting Submitting a new FutureCast prediction in favor of Notre Dame

Tyler James

All Star
Staff
Dec 31, 2021
15,127
25,357
113
Let's keep the good vibes rolling on the recruiting front for Notre Dame this week.

I've submitted a FutureCast prediction in favor of Notre Dame in the recruitment of 2025 running back Daniel Anderson. The Irish have been serious contenders for Anderson since offering him following his Irish Invasion camp performance in June. The four-star running back from Bryant (Ark.) High returned to campus in July for ND's Grill & Chill event. After that visit, our intel suggested Notre Dame was the leader in his recruitment. With Anderson returning for a third visit this weekend, I'm pulling the trigger on a FutureCast.

Rivals ranks Anderson as the No. 15 running back and No. 171 overall in the 2025 class. His relatively small offer list includes Colorado, Tennessee and Mississippi State.

The Irish are looking for Anderson to join four-star recruit Justin Thurman as running backs in the class.


 
