Recruiting Penn State RB commit Messiah Mickens says he's not visiting other schools

Dec 31, 2021
Four-star running back Messiah Mickens, who has been committed to Penn State since August 2023, says he won't take official visits to other schools following a weekend visit to Penn State. Mickens said this in an interview with the Happy Valley United, a collective that supports Penn State.

Notre Dame has been in pursuit of Mickens since former Penn State running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider joined the Irish staff. Mickens had previously planned to make official visits to Notre Dame and North Carolina. He tweeted a graphic from ND on March 14 claiming to be "locked in" to a Notre Dame official visit. Now he says he's "locked in" with Penn State.

Rivals ranks Mickens as the No. 16 running back in the 2026 class.



 
