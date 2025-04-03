Tyler James
All Star
Staff
- Dec 31, 2021
- 21,574
- 33,019
- 113
Notre Dame started picking up recruiting momentum almost immediately after spring football practices started in mid-March. The Irish could finally get things rolling after turnover in the personnel/recruiting department and a delayed start to spring visits.
Notre Dame’s momentum has yet to lead to a commitment announcement, but two Notre Dame targets have already set announcement dates. And I logged last week a FutureCast prediction for defensive end Rodney Dunham, who plans to share his choice next Thursday.
But now I’m ready to log even more FutureCast predictions. I’ve chosen five 2026 recruits who I’m ready to pick as eventual Notre Dame commitments.
As usual, I share my predictions with subscribers on The Insider Lounge first. I’ll formally enter this into the Rivals FutureCast system on Friday. I guess we can call it FutureCast Friday.
But you don’t have to wait until then. Here are my five new predictions.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.