ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Rivals Five-Star: How ND's commits performed

Tyler James

Tyler James

All Star
Staff
Dec 31, 2021
15,268
25,499
113
I don't think this made the board previously, as it was buried in a story headlined "How ACC programs were impacted."

Our national crew included Notre Dame in the ACC preview and recap, because there wasn't a need to do one for independents.

notredame.rivals.com

InsideNDSports - Rivals Five-Star: How ACC programs were impacted

Four-star quarterback Tramell Jones led an impressive contingent of Florida State commits at the Rivals Five-Star.
notredame.rivals.com notredame.rivals.com

So here's what @John Garcia Jr. wrote about Notre Dame's commits:

We put the Irish in the ACC preview so they'll live again in the conference analysis coming out of Jacksonville, too. Irish quarterback commit Deuce Knight was the headliner coming in, and he did not disappoint in helping to win the 7-on-7 portion of the event. A late add to supplement a deep quarterback field was also representing the Irish in Noah Grubbs. The 2026 standout showed improved athleticism and sharp mechanics while in town.

Elsewhere, it was our staff's first full look at Irish secondary commitment Dallas Golden and he both looked and played the part. Working at cornerback, he showed great speed and instincts with the football in the air. Up front, fellow Notre Dame pledge Owen Strebig was a personality among offensive linemen (saying a lot in this field) and backed it up with a rock solid showing while sporting one of the best and biggest frames of any recruits in attendance.
 
  • Like
Reactions: tvolz8
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Tyler James

Rivals Five-Star: OL vs. DL reps

Replies
0
Views
200
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting Rivals Five-Star: The All-Lobby Team

Replies
0
Views
194
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting Rivals Five-Star: Breaking down the quarterbacks

Replies
1
Views
221
The Insider Lounge
murphjd
M
Tyler James

Recruiting Rivals Five-Star: ND OL commit Owen Strebig will be a storyline

Replies
0
Views
401
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting Rivals Five-Star clips: Notre Dame OT commit Owen Strebig

Replies
0
Views
203
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals.com to access this premium section.

  • Member-Only Message Boards
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Series
  • Exclusive Recruiting Interviews
  • Breaking Recruiting News
Log in or subscribe today Go Back