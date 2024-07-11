Tyler James
I don't think this made the board previously, as it was buried in a story headlined "How ACC programs were impacted."
Our national crew included Notre Dame in the ACC preview and recap, because there wasn't a need to do one for independents.
So here's what @John Garcia Jr. wrote about Notre Dame's commits:
We put the Irish in the ACC preview so they'll live again in the conference analysis coming out of Jacksonville, too. Irish quarterback commit Deuce Knight was the headliner coming in, and he did not disappoint in helping to win the 7-on-7 portion of the event. A late add to supplement a deep quarterback field was also representing the Irish in Noah Grubbs. The 2026 standout showed improved athleticism and sharp mechanics while in town.
Elsewhere, it was our staff's first full look at Irish secondary commitment Dallas Golden and he both looked and played the part. Working at cornerback, he showed great speed and instincts with the football in the air. Up front, fellow Notre Dame pledge Owen Strebig was a personality among offensive linemen (saying a lot in this field) and backed it up with a rock solid showing while sporting one of the best and biggest frames of any recruits in attendance.
