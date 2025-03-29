MLAX: No. 7 Notre Dame wins big over No. 11 Duke, 14-7

Jake Taylor scored five goals and had two assists, and Thomas Ricciardelli was a stalwart in goal as the No. 7 Notre Dame men’s lacrosse team routed No. 11 Duke, 14-7, Saturday in the rain at Arlotta Stadium in the ACC opener for the host Irish.Ricciardelli, a junior, had 10 saves for the Irish (5-2, 1-0 ACC) in the seventh straight win in the series for Notre Dame. Pat Kavanagh contributed a goal and four assists.Taylor’s five goals give him 120, good for fifth place on the Irish career list.Freshman Matt Jeffery, a football walk-on wide receiver, made his first career start and scored a goal. Fellow Irish wide receiver Jordan Faison also scored a goal.Duke (8-3, 0-1) had now lost two straight.Next up for the Irish is a road test next Saturday at No. 8 Syracuse (2 p.m. EDT on ACC Network).Photo Credit: Todd Taylor, Notre Dame Athletics