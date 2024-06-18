Notre Dame's Chris Guiliano qualifies for USA Swimming Olympic team

In Chris Guiliano's first — and purportedly worst — event at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials, he became the first Notre Dame male swimmer to ever qualify for the team.Guiliano finished second in the 200-meter freestyle with a time of 1 minute and 45.38 seconds behind Luke Hobson's 1:44:89. Guiliano's finish Monday will give him a spot on Team USA's 800-meter freestyle relay, and he'll likely compete in the 200 free individual race at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris (July 26-Aug. 11).Guiliano came into the trials seeded No. 29 in the 200 free with a time of 1:48.75. He's seeded higher in the 100-meter freestyle (No. 2 at 47:49) and 50-meter freestyle (No. 10, 21.96). The 100 free heats and semifinals will take place Tuesday ahead of the final on Wednesday. The 50 free heats and semis are scheduled Thursday before Friday's final.Guiliano, a product of Douglassville, Pa., finished up his junior season at Notre Dame earlier this year with First Team All-America results in the 200-yard freestyle (third place), 50-yard freestyle (fourth) and 100-yard freestyle (fifth) at the NCAA Championships. His third-place finish in the 200 was the highest individual placement in Notre Dame program history.Guiliano played a big role in Notre Dame's first top 10 NCAA placement. The Irish improved on an 18th-place finish in 2023.Guiliano holds Notre Dame school records in the 50-yard, 100-yard and 200-yard free (18.43, 40.62, 1:30.36) and the 50-meter and 100-meter free (21.96, 47.98).