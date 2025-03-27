ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Adam Gorney makes predictions for everyone in 2026 Rivals250

Rivals national recruiting director @Adam Gorney is making predictions for every prospect in the 2026 Rivals250.

It includes players who are already committed somewhere.

Outside of Notre Dame's current commitments, so far Gorney has predicted the following players to end up in ND's class:

DE Braeden Jones (No. 100)


EDGE Rodney Dunham (No. 121)


EDGE McHale Blade (No. 151)


OT Claude Mpouma (No. 162)


RB Jonaz Walton (No. 186)


S Joey O'Brien (No. 230)


Here are the stories so far:

n.rivals.com

Rivals250 Commitment Predictions: Nos. 1-50

Five-star QB Ryder Lyons is ranked No. 3 in the 2026 Rivals250, and Adam Gorney is predicting a Big Ten destination.
n.rivals.com n.rivals.com

n.rivals.com

Rivals250 Commitment Predictions: Nos. 51-100

Four-star receiver Naeem Burroughs committed to Clemson earlier this month.
n.rivals.com n.rivals.com

n.rivals.com

Rivals250 Commitment Predictions: Nos. 101-150

Four-star quarterback Noah Grubbs committed to Notre Dame last summer.
n.rivals.com n.rivals.com

n.rivals.com

Rivals250 Commitment Predictions: Nos. 151-200

Four-star quarterback Luke Fahey has a top six of Cal, Indiana, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Stanford and Texas Tech.
n.rivals.com n.rivals.com

n.rivals.com

Rivals250 Commitment Predictions: Nos. 201-250

Four-star running back Javian Mallory committed to Miami last weekend.
n.rivals.com n.rivals.com
 
