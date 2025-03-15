T&F: Jadin O'Brien wins third NCAA Championship in pentathlon

Notre Dame graduate student Jadin O'Brien completed her third pentathlon national championship Friday at the 2025 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships.O'Brien posted a cumulative pentathlon score of 4,596 points, which broke her own school record and set an ACC and facility record at the Virginia Beach (Va.) Sports Center. O'Brien beat Texas A&M freshman Sofia Iakushina by 184 points.O'Brien took first-place honors in the 60-meter hurdles amongst pentathlon competitors with a time of 8.16 seconds. She earned second-place finishes in the shot put (14.50 meters), long jump (6.19 meters) and the 800-meter run (2:12.65). O'Brien finished ninth in the high jump (1.69 meters).O'Brien previously won the NCAA Indoor Championships in the pentathlon in 2023 and 2024 with total scores of 4,512 and 4,497 points, respectively.Fellow ND grad student Alaina Brady finished 15th in the 16-person pentathlon field with a score of 3,956. Senior Siona Chisholm competed in the 5,000-meter race on Friday but didn't finish.ND graduate student Madison Schmidt finished in a tie for 12th in the high jump with a best of 1.80 meters. Georgia's Elena Kulichenko and Texas Tech's Temitope Adeshina tied to win the event with a jump of 1.94 meters.Photo credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn ImagesPictured: Jadin O'Brien