Posting this on behalf of @Eric Hansen:
Three days into Tyler Buchner’s practice conversion from quarterback to wide receiver, the now grad walk-on, with junior eligibility, started Friday’s Notre Dame football practice as more of a bystander.
He joined the bike brigade during team warmups, joining recovering teammates running back Gi’Bran Payne, linebacker Kahanu Kia and defensive lineman Quentin Autry on the stationary bikes, But when the team broke into individual drills, the 6-foot-1, 215-pound San Diego product made himself useful during the wide receiver drills.
Throwing passes to his teammates, usually the role filled by receivers coach Mike Brown.
As was the case with Practice No. 2 on Thursday, the media was allowed to view team stretching/warmups and the five five-minute practice periods that followed.
Offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock’s voice is definitely the loudest consistently in the three practices we’ve peeked in on. “Details are what matter,” he barked out during a period ion which the quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends were all working together.
His praise is equally as emphatic when he sees something he likes. “Now, you’re talking mhy language,” he said after a successful rep.
The early periods of defensive drills were more station-oriented than position-specific. And the various position groups rotated through block destruction, stripping the ball and pushing the sleds. Thus, every defensive player, for instance, had some time with defensive line coach Al Washington working on block destruction.
There were also periods later on where Washington was coaching just the interior defensive linemen in drills, and the vypers and field end Bryce Young were working with the linebackers.
Except for volume, offensive line coach Joe Rudeolph sounds more and more like Harry Hiestand — in terms of language choice — with each passing day. The rotations on the offensive line remain static, with the one true competition between left guards Pat Coogan and Rocco Spindler.
The O-Line spent much of the media window in split line drills, with a tackle, a guard and a center working against scout defenders, and another combination doing the same thing a few feet away.
One constant at practice and the post-practice interviews are boom mikes and cameras. They’re for an upcoming documentary series on the Irish football team, produced by Fighting Irish Media and eventually shown on Peacock.
There will be one episode released before the season and another late in the regular season. The official dates have not yet been released.
