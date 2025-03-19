Eric Hansen
I've posted how many times?
Staff
-
- Dec 31, 2021
-
- 6,587
-
- 10,727
-
- 113
Practice report for March 19, 2025
On practice No. 1 of Notre Dame spring football, the media was allowed to observe what they call their dynamic stretching period, along with the first four five-minute periods. I believe this spring will be more buttoned up than normal, both in observation opportunities and candor from the coaches, in part to mitigate how much info is out there on players for opposing teams to poach them through the transfer portal.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
On practice No. 1 of Notre Dame spring football, the media was allowed to observe what they call their dynamic stretching period, along with the first four five-minute periods. I believe this spring will be more buttoned up than normal, both in observation opportunities and candor from the coaches, in part to mitigate how much info is out there on players for opposing teams to poach them through the transfer portal.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.