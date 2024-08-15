Our final media viewing window of Notre Dame football practice this preseason unfolded on a rainy Thursday morning, with original plans of working outside on the grass practice fields scrapped.



Instead, the team workouts were compressed onto the indoor turf field at the Irish Athletics Center, with the mix-and-match nature of the offensive line work continuing — a curiosity we'll get an answer to when head coach Marcus Freeman meets with the media on Saturday. The media was allowed to view stretching as well as the first five five-minute periods of practice.



The No. 1 offense in the tempo drill, run this time against the No. 1 defense, consisted of Riley Leonard at quarterback, Jeremiyah Love at running back, Beaux Collins at the boundary receiver, Jordan Faison at the field receiver, Jordan Greathouse at slot receiver, Mitchell Evans at tight end and the mishmash of No. 1s Aamil Wagner at right tackle, Billy Schrauth at right guard and Ashton Craig at center, paired with No. 2s Sam Pendleton at left guard and freshman Anthonie Knapp at left tackle.



The group that rolled out with the No, 2 offense was Tosh Baker at left tackle and Rocco Spindler at left guard, Pat Coogan at center, Sullivan Absher at right guard and freshman Guerby Lambert at right tackle.



The No. 1 defense lined up as Josh Burnham and Jordan Botelho at ends, Rylie Mills and Donovan Hinsh in the interior of the defensive line, Jack Kiser and Drayk Bowen at linebackers, Jordan Clark at nickel, Xavier Watts and Adon Shuler at safeties, and Benjamin Morrison and Christian Gray at the corners.



All-America nose guard Howard Cross III participated in stretching and warmups and some of the individual drills, but he did not line up in the tempo drill. Cross wore a green T-shirt underneath his jersey, an indicator of a player who’s not 100 percent for practice. Both Cross and D-line coach Al Washington have previously said Cross’ injury is a tight hamstring they’re just being overly cautious with.



Completely out of all practice activity and doing side work Thursday were offensive tackle Charles Jagusah, defensive lineman Quentin Autry, linebacker Kahanu Kia, running back Gi-Bran Payne, defensive lineman Gabe Rubio (with his left foot in a protective boot) and walk-on offensive lineman Max Anderson.



University donor and former Notre Dame football player Peter Schivarelli, now the manager of the rock band Chicago, was one of the guests at practice.



Mitch Jeter and Zac Yoakam each practiced field goals indoors, with Yoakam a little more accurate on this day, but Jeter showing the stronger leg. Rino Monteforte was snapping for Jeter and Chris Salerno was the holder.



Tyler Buchner continues to work as a quarterback in the wide receiver drills, throwing passes to his teammates. He’s still nursing what appears to be a leg injury.



Interviews today are with select cornerbacks and wide receivers, DBs coach Mike Mickens and wide receivers coach Mike Brown. I had a chance to sit with Benjamin Morrison, Kris Mitchell and Jayden Thomas.



A tidbit from my interviews — and I’ll have a full Morrison story up later — is that both Morrison and Thomas said that freshman Leonard Moore has a chance to be a better cornerback than Morrison.