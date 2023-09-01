ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Notre Dame commits and targets set to compete in HSFB on Friday night

Charleston Bowles

Charleston Bowles

High school football continues on Friday night with most recruits entering their second or third weeks of the season. 2024 wide receiver commit Logan Saldate and 2024 safety commit Kennedy Urlacher took the field on Thursday night while 2024 defensive end commit Loghan Thomas suits up on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET for Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward.

According to MaxPreps, Urlacher recorded one tackle in Chandler (Ariz) High's 45-7 win. Saldate and Palma (Calif.) won on Thursday 42-0. Stats were unavailable at the time of this posting.

Inside ND Sports details where Irish commits, in the 2024 and 2025 recruiting classes, will play tonight and how to watch. I will also be paying close attention to targets in the 2025 class and updating the board on their performances throughout the evening.


It starts tonight at 7 p.m. ET. on ESPNU, where 2024 tight end commit Jack Larsen will be on the national stage for Charlotte (N.C.) Christian (2-0) against Michigan 2024 quarterback commit Jadyn Davis and Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day (2-0).

Larsen has enjoyed a strong start to his senior season with four receiving touchdowns and a few big plays while playing defense. You can watch Larsen speak about the matchup below.

 
