Notre Dame women's basketball coach Niele Ivey said in the postgame press conference following No. 3 Notre Dame's 96-47 rout of Stanford on Thursday night that sophomore guard Emma Risch's season is over due to additional cartilage damage in the hip she had surgically repaired on Jan. 4, 2024.



The 6-foot-1 McDonald's All-American played in 13 games this season for the Irish (20-2, 11-0 ACC), averaging 5.7 points and 1.8 rebounds. She shot 44.4% from the field and 41.9% from the 3-point arc. The hip injury, which Risch initially suffered in high school, limited her to seven games as a freshman last season.



Her teammates handed visiting Stanford its worst loss in program history on Thursday night at Purcell Pavilion. The Irish next play 21st-ranked Cal, at home on Sunday (2 p.m. EST).