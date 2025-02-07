ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball WBB: Notre Dame G Emma Risch is out for the rest of the season

Eric Hansen

Eric Hansen

I've posted how many times?
Staff
Dec 31, 2021
6,246
10,293
113
Notre Dame women's basketball coach Niele Ivey said in the postgame press conference following No. 3 Notre Dame's 96-47 rout of Stanford on Thursday night that sophomore guard Emma Risch's season is over due to additional cartilage damage in the hip she had surgically repaired on Jan. 4, 2024.

The 6-foot-1 McDonald's All-American played in 13 games this season for the Irish (20-2, 11-0 ACC), averaging 5.7 points and 1.8 rebounds. She shot 44.4% from the field and 41.9% from the 3-point arc. The hip injury, which Risch initially suffered in high school, limited her to seven games as a freshman last season.

Her teammates handed visiting Stanford its worst loss in program history on Thursday night at Purcell Pavilion. The Irish next play 21st-ranked Cal, at home on Sunday (2 p.m. EST).
 
Last edited:
  • Sad
Reactions: 2581
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Tyler James

Basketball WBB: Notre Dame signee Leah Macy named 2025 McDonald's All-American

Replies
0
Views
2K
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Football Notre Dame players make Pro Football Focus' top 101 for the 2024 season

Replies
0
Views
287
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Basketball WBB: Liatu King lifts Notre Dame at Clemson with Hannah Hidalgo sidelined

Replies
7
Views
364
The Insider Lounge
buckey
B
Tyler James

WLAX: Thread for 2025 season of Notre Dame women's lacrosse

Replies
0
Views
207
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

BAS: Thread for 2025 season of Notre Dame baseball

Replies
3
Views
281
The Insider Lounge
sjb75
S
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back