Tyler James
All Star
Staff
-
- Dec 31, 2021
-
- 21,049
-
- 32,484
-
- 113
Because any time Rivals even slightly lowers the ranking of a Notre Dame commit (like on Monday), our analysts get accused of a negative bias against the Irish, I wanted to share the actual data from the 2025 class that I tracked.
I tracked the star rating and rankings from when an eventual Notre Dame signee committed to the Irish to their final star rating and rankings.
I found that four Notre Dame signees saw their star ratings improve during that time.
None of their star ratings decreased.
Twelve Notre Dame signees saw their rankings increase (either overall or position if not in the Rivals250).
Ten Notre Dame signees saw their rankings decrease.
So whatever bias some of you may perceive, it's not backed up by what actually happened in the 2025 cycle at least. This is a common complaint for nearly every fan base on every recruiting network, so you're not the only one to feel snubbed. And it's fair to question ratings/rankings changes. But it shouldn't be done with blanket statements.
I tracked the star rating and rankings from when an eventual Notre Dame signee committed to the Irish to their final star rating and rankings.
I found that four Notre Dame signees saw their star ratings improve during that time.
None of their star ratings decreased.
Twelve Notre Dame signees saw their rankings increase (either overall or position if not in the Rivals250).
Ten Notre Dame signees saw their rankings decrease.
So whatever bias some of you may perceive, it's not backed up by what actually happened in the 2025 cycle at least. This is a common complaint for nearly every fan base on every recruiting network, so you're not the only one to feel snubbed. And it's fair to question ratings/rankings changes. But it shouldn't be done with blanket statements.
|Commit Date
|Star Rating
|Commit Rankings
|Final Stars
|Final Rankings
|Star Change
|Rank Change
|Davion Dixon
4/21/2023
4
|10 DT, 185 OVR
4
|25 DT
|Same
|Down
|Joseph Reiff
9/24/2023
0
|NR
4
|15 SDE
|Up
|Up
|James Flanigan
10/21/2023
4
|7 TE, 244 OVR
4
|10 TE
|Same
|Down
|Dominik Hulak
11/10/2023
3
|19 ILB
4
|19 SDE
|Up
|Up
|Cree Thomas
11/20/2023
3
|31 CB
4
|36 CB
|Up
|Down
|Will Black
12/21/2023
3
|35 OT
5
|4 OT, 20 OVR
|Up
|Up
|Chris Burgess
1/6/2024
4
|6 SDE, 61 OVR
4
|4 SDE, 36 OVR
|Same
|Up
|Ethan Long
1/8/2024
4
|27 S
4
|39 S
|Same
|Down
|Ko'o Kia
1/15/2024
3
|NR
3
|40 OLB
|Same
|Up
|Owen Strebig
2/8/2024
4
|6 OT, 66 OVR
4
|17 OT, 118 OVR
|Same
|Down
|Elijah Burress
2/10/2024
3
|NR
3
|94 WR
|Same
|Up
|Matty Augustine
2/20/2024
3
|40 OT
4
|24 OT, 247 OVR
|Up
|Up
|Jerome Bettis Jr.
3/17/2024
3
|NR
3
|NR
|Same
|N/A
|Anthony Sacca
3/30/2024
4
|7 OLB, 57 OVR
4
|8 OLB, 115 OVR
|Same
|Down
|Dallas Golden
4/28/2024
4
|15 CB, 147 OVR
4
|8 CB, 69 OVR
|Same
|Up
|Gordy Sulfsted
5/19/2024
3
|28 SDE
3
|39 SDE
|Same
|Down
|Mark Zackery
5/25/2024
4
|23 CB, 226 OVR
4
|28 CB
|Same
|Down
|JaDon Blair
7/5/2024
4
|30 S
4
|19 S, 246 OVR
|Same
|Up
|Brandon Logan
8/10/2024
3
|NR
3
|NR
|Same
|N/A
|Antavious Richardson
10/1/2024
3
|60 S
3
|55 CB
|Same
|Up
|Cameron Herron
10/14/2024
4
|17 PRO
4
|18 PRO
|Same
|Down
|Blake Hebert
10/14/2024
3
|36 OG
3
|23 OG
|Same
|Up
|Nolan James Jr.
11/11/2024
3
|49 RB
4
|28 RB
|Up
|Up
|Erik Schmidt
12/2/2024
3
|NR
3
|4 K
|Same
|N/A
|Madden Faraimo
12/4/2024
4
|4 OLB, 53 OVR
4
|3 OLB, 61 OVR
|Same
|Down