Recruiting Rivals doesn't hate Notre Dame recruits

Because any time Rivals even slightly lowers the ranking of a Notre Dame commit (like on Monday), our analysts get accused of a negative bias against the Irish, I wanted to share the actual data from the 2025 class that I tracked.

I tracked the star rating and rankings from when an eventual Notre Dame signee committed to the Irish to their final star rating and rankings.

I found that four Notre Dame signees saw their star ratings improve during that time.
None of their star ratings decreased.

Twelve Notre Dame signees saw their rankings increase (either overall or position if not in the Rivals250).
Ten Notre Dame signees saw their rankings decrease.

So whatever bias some of you may perceive, it's not backed up by what actually happened in the 2025 cycle at least. This is a common complaint for nearly every fan base on every recruiting network, so you're not the only one to feel snubbed. And it's fair to question ratings/rankings changes. But it shouldn't be done with blanket statements.

Commit DateStar RatingCommit RankingsFinal StarsFinal RankingsStar ChangeRank Change
Davion Dixon
4/21/2023​
4​
10 DT, 185 OVR
4​
25 DTSameDown
Joseph Reiff
9/24/2023​
0​
NR
4​
15 SDEUpUp
James Flanigan
10/21/2023​
4​
7 TE, 244 OVR
4​
10 TESameDown
Dominik Hulak
11/10/2023​
3​
19 ILB
4​
19 SDEUpUp
Cree Thomas
11/20/2023​
3​
31 CB
4​
36 CBUpDown
Will Black
12/21/2023​
3​
35 OT
5​
4 OT, 20 OVRUpUp
Chris Burgess
1/6/2024​
4​
6 SDE, 61 OVR
4​
4 SDE, 36 OVRSameUp
Ethan Long
1/8/2024​
4​
27 S
4​
39 SSameDown
Ko'o Kia
1/15/2024​
3​
NR
3​
40 OLBSameUp
Owen Strebig
2/8/2024​
4​
6 OT, 66 OVR
4​
17 OT, 118 OVRSameDown
Elijah Burress
2/10/2024​
3​
NR
3​
94 WRSameUp
Matty Augustine
2/20/2024​
3​
40 OT
4​
24 OT, 247 OVRUpUp
Jerome Bettis Jr.
3/17/2024​
3​
NR
3​
NRSameN/A
Anthony Sacca
3/30/2024​
4​
7 OLB, 57 OVR
4​
8 OLB, 115 OVRSameDown
Dallas Golden
4/28/2024​
4​
15 CB, 147 OVR
4​
8 CB, 69 OVRSameUp
Gordy Sulfsted
5/19/2024​
3​
28 SDE
3​
39 SDESameDown
Mark Zackery
5/25/2024​
4​
23 CB, 226 OVR
4​
28 CBSameDown
JaDon Blair
7/5/2024​
4​
30 S
4​
19 S, 246 OVRSameUp
Brandon Logan
8/10/2024​
3​
NR
3​
NRSameN/A
Antavious Richardson
10/1/2024​
3​
60 S
3​
55 CBSameUp
Cameron Herron
10/14/2024​
4​
17 PRO
4​
18 PROSameDown
Blake Hebert
10/14/2024​
3​
36 OG
3​
23 OGSameUp
Nolan James Jr.
11/11/2024​
3​
49 RB
4​
28 RBUpUp
Erik Schmidt
12/2/2024​
3​
NR
3​
4 KSameN/A
Madden Faraimo
12/4/2024​
4​
4 OLB, 53 OVR
4​
3 OLB, 61 OVRSameDown
 
