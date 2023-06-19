Tyler James
Notre Dame hosted a trio of 2024 targets this past weekend on official visits as the Irish wrapped up their third and final big weekend of June. Here's what I'm hearing regarding those three recruits and others connected to the needs at those positions.
Let's start with the most important visitor of the weekend: four-star LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa. Confidence continues to rise that the Irish will eventually land Rivals' No. 35 overall prospect in the 2024 class. The Irish have been leaning into what makes their program/university different, and that message has really resonated with Viliamu-Asa and his family. Ohio State is still expected to host Viliamu-Asa this weekend, and the Buckeyes are a legitimate threat, but I believe Notre Dame is sitting No. 1 heading into his trip to Columbus.
Notre Dame did a good with safety target Malcolm Ziglar on his first visit to campus. The Irish are now serious contenders for Ziglar along with Clemson, South Carolina and North Carolina. The Tar Heels will get him on campus for an official visit this weekend.
There are some discussions on the strategy moving forward with Ziglar. With Notre Dame trending for safety targets Brauntae Johnson and Taebron Bennie Powell — for whom I've submitted ND FutureCasts on both (Johnson here and Bennie-Powell here) — there isn't 100% certainty there would be room for Ziglar if he wanted to commit to Notre Dame a month from now. But that decision hasn't been made yet from my understanding.
I see Ziglar's recruitment sort of similarly to three-star linebacker Bradley Shaw's. Notre Dame made a strong impression on their official visits but needs to figure out if there's room for them later in the cycle. ND isn't turning them away at this point because those recruits aren't ready to decide, so it's a good dilemma to have.
Three-star linebacker Keyshawn Flowers likely won't be a name to monitor moving forward. I don't believe there's a lot of mutual interest coming out of his official visit, so the focus at linebacker will remain on Viliamu-Asa and Shaw.
One last note on a target who wasn't on campus last weekend: safety Davis Andrews. I shared with you the glowing comments he made following his Utah official visit, but that hasn't shaken the confidence on ND's side of things. So I'm continuing to stick with my FutureCast for Andrews.
