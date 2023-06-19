Tyler James
All Star
Staff
-
- Dec 31, 2021
-
- 15,080
-
- 25,257
-
- 113
I will wait until Tuesday to make this public with an official FutureCast submission, but I wanted to share it with our subscribers on The Insider Lounge first.
I'm predicting three-star athlete Taebron Bennie-Powell will eventually commit to Notre Dame. Bennie-Powell picked up an Irish offer following his Evaluation Camp I performance last week.
There's a belief that Bennie-Powell is a similar caliber player to Ben Minich, a former teammate at Liberty Township (Ohio) Lakota West who the Irish also pushed hard for last year. I expect Notre Dame to do the same for Bennie-Powell given his athletic traits: good length and a 40-yard dash of 4.59-4.60 seconds.
As I pointed out previously, Bennie-Powell played outside linebacker last year while ND signee Minich and Ohio State signee Malik Hartford manned the safety positions.
