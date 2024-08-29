ADVERTISEMENT

Football Notre Dame football announces injuries to three freshmen

Prior to our press conference with head coach Marcus Freeman today, Notre Dame football has announced injuries to three freshmen.

Safety Taebron Bennie-Powell had surgery on his left shoulder labrum and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Offensive tackle Styles Prescod will undergo surgery in the coming weeks on his right shoulder. He's also expected to miss the rest of the season.

Safety Tae Johnson had surgery on the fifth metatarsal in his left foot. He's expected to return to play later this year.

None of these players were expected to make impacts this season beyond special teams.
 
