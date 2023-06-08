Tyler James
I'm going to wait until tomorrow morning to put these in publicly, but I wanted to give the update to our subscribers on The Insider Lounge first.
I plan to submit Rivals FutureCast predictions in Notre Dame's favor for safety targets Brauntae Johnson and Davis Andrews following their respective official visits this week.
I'll share some more thoughts later when I'm done with the Jack Swarbrick coverage, but I didn't want to wait any longer to inform you of my plans.
Update: So here's the intel that led to these predictions.
Confidence is high on Notre Dame's end following the official visits for Johnson and Andrews.
Now that Johnson has a green light to commit, I see it ending up that way. He's still expected to visit Purdue this coming weekend, but I just don't see the Boilermakers pulling ahead of Notre Dame at this point. The Irish have sold him on their vision for him as a safety, and folks around Johnson are supportive of that plan as well.
As for Andrews, he's always felt like an ND fit to me. Notre Dame continued to move in the right direction for him on his official visit. He's traveling back to Utah today, so I'm still working on getting some details directly from him. He planned to visit Utah this weekend, and I'd like to confirm that he's still following through on that. Regardless, I think the Irish are in the lead here too.
