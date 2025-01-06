Eric Hansen
I've posted how many times?
Staff
-
- Dec 31, 2021
-
- 6,001
-
- 9,902
-
- 113
From this weekend's media availability in South Bend of Notre Dame football, we won't get to talk to coordinators until the team is already in south Florida on late Tuesday. However, we had plenty of player access. We've done some feature stories from them, but here are the greatest hits, or at least the most intriguing quotes, from some others — defensive end RJ Oben. safety Adon Shuler, running back Jadarian Price, wide receiver Beaux Collins and tight end Mitchell Evans.
We'll compile more from interviews staged late Tuesday afternoon in south Florida.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
We'll compile more from interviews staged late Tuesday afternoon in south Florida.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Last edited by a moderator: