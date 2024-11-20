Eric Hansen
I've posted how many times?
Staff
-
- Dec 31, 2021
-
- 5,617
-
- 9,385
-
- 113
From the Tuesday night media availability of Notre Dame football coordinators and players, we’ve provided full transcripts of both offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock and defensive coordinator Al Golden.
We also wanted to give you some content from the other interviews. So, here are the greatest hits, or at least the most intriguing quotes, from quarterback Riley Leonard, wide receiver Jayden Harrison, safeties Rod Heard II and Xavier Watts and special teams coordinator Marty Biagi
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
We also wanted to give you some content from the other interviews. So, here are the greatest hits, or at least the most intriguing quotes, from quarterback Riley Leonard, wide receiver Jayden Harrison, safeties Rod Heard II and Xavier Watts and special teams coordinator Marty Biagi
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Last edited: